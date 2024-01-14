Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

LMND has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Lemonade Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LMND opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

