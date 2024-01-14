LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.78. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.