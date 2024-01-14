Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 86,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE JPM opened at $169.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $176.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

