LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.
Insider Activity at LiqTech International
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.