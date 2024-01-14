LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

Insider Activity at LiqTech International

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258. 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.