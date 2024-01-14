Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 2.3 %

LAAC stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $875.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.