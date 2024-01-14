Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $41,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

LYV stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

