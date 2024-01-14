LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 26.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in LKQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

