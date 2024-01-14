Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LPX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.14.

NYSE:LPX opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

