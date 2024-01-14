Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $15.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lyft from a market perform rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Nomura lowered shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.18.

LYFT opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.91. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock worth $4,128,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

