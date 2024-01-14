LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.36.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.