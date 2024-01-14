Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pegasystems by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -24.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Barclays raised Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEGA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.