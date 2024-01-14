Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 434 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quanta Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $202.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.18 and a twelve month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

