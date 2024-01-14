Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.03 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Illumina by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 9.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Illumina by 53.6% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,942 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.86.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $138.04 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

