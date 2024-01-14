Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.10 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.70. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

