Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.23. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 75.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

