Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.34 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,612,000 after purchasing an additional 276,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $77.19 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

