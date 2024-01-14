Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.42 Million Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,085 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE YELP opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.51. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

