Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.6 %

OTTR stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.55. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

