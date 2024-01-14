Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 85,809 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,809 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 19,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 149,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $31.64 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.