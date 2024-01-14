MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$21.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.72.

MAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$13.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 10.53. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$12.66 and a one year high of C$22.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.8456207 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.