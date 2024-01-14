Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.67

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.67 and traded as high as C$7.72. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$7.67, with a volume of 5,326 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$439.34 million, a PE ratio of -40.37, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$213.01 million for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.6814159 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

About Magellan Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.