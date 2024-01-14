Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Up 112.3%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 112.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 73,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 38,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.
Magellan Gold Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
About Magellan Gold
Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.
