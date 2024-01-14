Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.65

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $7.96. Manitex International shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 76,733 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTX. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Manitex International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Manitex International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $158.56 million, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Manitex International had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

