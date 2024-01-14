Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.20. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
