Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.0 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

