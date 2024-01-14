Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Marchex has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
