Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.38 on Friday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

