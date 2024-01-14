Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.38 on Friday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
