MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.83.

Get MarineMax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZO

MarineMax Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $34.02 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MarineMax by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.