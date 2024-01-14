Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $189.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MMC opened at $195.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.43 and its 200 day moving average is $192.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.