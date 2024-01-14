Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Vertical Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRTN. TheStreet cut Marten Transport from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

