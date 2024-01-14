MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group cut their price target on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MasTec from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.75.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -114.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts predict that MasTec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MasTec by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

