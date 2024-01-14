Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.16.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
