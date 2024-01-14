Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.16.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHH. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 29.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

