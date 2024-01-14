Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $510.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $459.90.

MA stock opened at $429.10 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

