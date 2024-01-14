Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.88 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

