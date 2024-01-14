Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMS. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Maximus by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

