MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered MBIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

MBIA Price Performance

NYSE:MBI opened at $5.44 on Thursday. MBIA has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Equities analysts predict that MBIA will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 372,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 145,536 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 44,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

