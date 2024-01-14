McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

MKC stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

