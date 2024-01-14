MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Down 0.7%

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 7,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 8,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.
MDB Capital Stock Down 0.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29.
MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter.
MDB Capital Company Profile
MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.
