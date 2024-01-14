MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Down 0.7%

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 7,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 8,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

MDB Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29.

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDB Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDB Capital stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC ( NASDAQ:MDBH Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of MDB Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

