MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEG. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.41.

MEG Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$23.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.71. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.79 and a 52-week high of C$28.42.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.5604752 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

