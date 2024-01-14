MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $38.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

