Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mercantile Bank Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of MBWM stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
