Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MBWM

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.