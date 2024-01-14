Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $9.84 on Friday. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $654.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

