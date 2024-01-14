Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.44

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.44 and traded as high as $13.26. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 38,025 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen bought 48,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $640,312.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,935.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 201,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,121 in the last 90 days. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

