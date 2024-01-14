Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Methanex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.31. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MEOH. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Methanex Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. Methanex has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Methanex’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Methanex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,344,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

