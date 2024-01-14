Michael Edwards Purchases 1,400,000 Shares of Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX) Stock

Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Edwards bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($17,845.76).

Cellular Goods Trading Up 27.7 %

Shares of LON:CBX opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of -1.42. Cellular Goods PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.54.

Cellular Goods Company Profile

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

