Michael S. Williams Sells 11,553 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $892.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $24.30.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

