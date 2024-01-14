Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells $585,410.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,506,605.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00.

Shares of MU opened at $82.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

