MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael J. Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total value of $2,850,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total value of $3,071,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $485.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 376.38 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $555.81 and a 200 day moving average of $436.70. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $727.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

