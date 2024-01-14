MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $391.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,763.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

