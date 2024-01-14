Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

